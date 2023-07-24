Strategy Asset Managers LLC Raises Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hershey by 3.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.3% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $246.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $211.49 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.72 and a 200 day moving average of $248.46.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.89.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,138,425 shares in the company, valued at $559,369,211.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,911 shares of company stock worth $76,238,787. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

