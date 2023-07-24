Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 174 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $187.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The stock has a market cap of $160.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.92.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

