Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 527 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NJR. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 8.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NJR opened at $46.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.32 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 51.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

