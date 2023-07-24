Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 77 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,412,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $513,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $397.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $404.00. The firm has a market cap of $376.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $382.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.42.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.