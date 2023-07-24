Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 7,778 Shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 554,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,970,000 after acquiring an additional 61,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 68,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PXI opened at $41.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $50.74.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Featured Articles

