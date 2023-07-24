Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 907 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $110.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.38. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

