Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 7,353 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 70.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 563.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $33.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average is $33.93. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

