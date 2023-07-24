Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Shares of CBRE opened at $87.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average of $79.07. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.