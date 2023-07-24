Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,740 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $74,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after purchasing an additional 692,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.7 %

NVDA opened at $443.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $400.42 and its 200-day moving average is $294.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 230.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.58.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

