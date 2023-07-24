Susquehanna Cuts American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $19.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.96.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 57.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

