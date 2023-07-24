Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Insider Sells $48,120.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2023

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARSGet Free Report) insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,400 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,410.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aziz Mottiwala also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 8th, Aziz Mottiwala sold 100 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 6th, Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,143 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $39,881.23.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TARS stock opened at $24.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $659.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $24.68.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.