Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Insider Sells $48,120.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,400 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $918,410.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aziz Mottiwala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Aziz Mottiwala sold 100 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,143 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $39,881.23.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TARS stock opened at $24.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $659.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $24.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

