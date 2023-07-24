TD Securities Boosts Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$18.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.66.

Mullen Group Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$16.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$12.50 and a 12-month high of C$16.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.06. Mullen Group had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of C$494.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$503.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.2691652 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

