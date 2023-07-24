Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

TLTZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Handelsbanken raised Tele2 AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets raised Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Tele2 AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $671.05 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.1155 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.11. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 81.48%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

