Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $260.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.05. Tesla has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $824.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

