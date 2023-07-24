Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Guggenheim

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Guggenheim from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Guggenheim currently has a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.88.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $260.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The company has a market cap of $824.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.