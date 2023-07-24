Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded Tesla from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.88.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 1.1 %

TSLA opened at $260.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.05. The firm has a market cap of $824.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 87.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.2% during the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.