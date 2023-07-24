Tesla’s (TSLA) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSLA. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.88.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $260.02 on Friday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The firm has a market cap of $824.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

