Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 16,193 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,193 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 25.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 105,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 254,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CHD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $98.13 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,062.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

