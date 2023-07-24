The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.58.

Allstate Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE ALL opened at $110.82 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Allstate’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.14%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

