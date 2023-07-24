The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $33.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.71.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

CFG opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.72. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $192,928,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,749,075,000 after buying an additional 2,540,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,436,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,983,000 after buying an additional 1,856,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.