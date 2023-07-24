The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $483.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $433.00 to $483.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Societe Generale downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $389.80.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $351.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $287.75 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.66%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,977,959 shares of company stock valued at $659,825,442 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

