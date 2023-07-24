The Goldman Sachs Group Raises ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target to $12.80

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.30 to $12.80 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $23.40 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $776.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.18. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.25. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 887,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 887,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $1,102,500. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Ariose Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in ACM Research by 148.8% during the second quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 681,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 407,382 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 183.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in ACM Research by 1,088.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in ACM Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.