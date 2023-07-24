The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Target Price to $60.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA opened at $49.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.21. Natera has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Natera will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $46,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $276,871.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,746 shares in the company, valued at $25,910,389.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $46,555.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,293. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,690,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $65,116,000. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in Natera by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,685,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,357 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Natera by 473.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,478,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Natera by 2,280.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,873 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.