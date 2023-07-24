The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Target Price to $28.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.63.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $31.55.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $443,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,436,555.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $175,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,774,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,044,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $443,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,436,555.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 623,026 shares of company stock worth $16,207,518 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,313.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 97.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

