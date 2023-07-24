The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD opened at $320.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

