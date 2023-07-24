The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $94,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $1,332,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $320.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.25. The company has a market cap of $322.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

