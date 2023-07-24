The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1,597.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,572 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $320.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

