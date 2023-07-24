The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $320.47 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $322.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

