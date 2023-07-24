The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Home Depot worth $176,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after purchasing an additional 585,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after purchasing an additional 607,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $320.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.25. The company has a market cap of $322.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

