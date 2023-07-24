The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,033,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 818,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,666,000 after acquiring an additional 480,979 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 3,235.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 346,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,582,000 after purchasing an additional 336,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $152.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.77. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -438.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $1,517,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,414,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Bank of America increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.