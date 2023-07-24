The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) vs. California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB) Financial Contrast

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) and California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and California International Bank, N.A.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PNC Financial Services Group $22.20 billion 2.41 $6.04 billion $14.59 9.20 California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than California International Bank, N.A..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

79.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and California International Bank, N.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PNC Financial Services Group 21.97% 13.27% 1.13% California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California International Bank, N.A. has a beta of -0.95, meaning that its share price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The PNC Financial Services Group and California International Bank, N.A., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The PNC Financial Services Group 3 5 7 0 2.27 California International Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A

The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus price target of $161.65, indicating a potential upside of 20.40%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than California International Bank, N.A..

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats California International Bank, N.A. on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The PNC Financial Services Group



The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services. This segment serves consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; cash and investment management services, receivables and disbursement management services, funds transfer services, international payment services, and access to online/mobile information management and reporting; securities underwriting, loan syndications, customer-related trading, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions. It serves mid-sized and large corporations, and government and not-for-profit entities. The company's Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, credit and cash management solutions, and trust management and administration services for high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals, and their families; and multi-generational family planning services for ultra high net worth individuals and their families. It also provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and fiduciary retirement advisory services for institutional clients. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About California International Bank, N.A.



California International Bank, N.A. provides various banking products and services to personal and business customers in California. It offers checking accounts, savings and investment products, loans, ATM and debit cards, payment processing solutions, and online banking services. California International Bank, N.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Westminster, California.

