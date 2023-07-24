The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.2% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,549 shares of company stock worth $7,724,715 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG stock opened at $152.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.83 and its 200 day moving average is $147.16. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The firm has a market cap of $360.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.