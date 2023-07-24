Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2023

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBXGet Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $34.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.05 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 7.14%. On average, analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Third Coast Bancshares Price Performance

TCBX stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Third Coast Bancshares

In other news, insider William Bobbora purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $28,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Bobbora acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $28,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,647.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Mcwhorter acquired 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $87,689.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,066.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 30,470 shares of company stock worth $427,564 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 149.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 80.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.