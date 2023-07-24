Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $34.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.05 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 7.14%. On average, analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Third Coast Bancshares Price Performance

TCBX stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Third Coast Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider William Bobbora purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $28,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider William Bobbora acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $28,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,647.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard J. Mcwhorter acquired 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $87,689.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,066.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 30,470 shares of company stock worth $427,564 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 149.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 80.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

