Timken (NYSE:TKR) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $88.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TKR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup downgraded Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.22.

Timken Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE TKR opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. Timken has a 12 month low of $58.35 and a 12 month high of $95.08.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Timken will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 2,606.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Timken by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

