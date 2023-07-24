Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at National Bankshares

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TXG opened at C$18.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.07 and a 12 month high of C$25.40.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$309.41 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 17.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.502681 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

