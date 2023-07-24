TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $1,044.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $870.00 to $1,044.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $860.13.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $887.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $899.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $838.29 and its 200-day moving average is $768.78.

Insider Activity

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,776.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $40,628,436 in the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $202,000. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 27,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,021,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,894,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

