Travel + Leisure (TNL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.65 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.00% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Travel + Leisure to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TNL opened at $42.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $48.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

TNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

In related news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,729.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $300,358.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,508.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $706,729.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

