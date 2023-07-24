Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $56.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 236.09% and a negative net margin of 130.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,550,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after acquiring an additional 995,136 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 91.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,304,000 after buying an additional 791,270 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,148,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,759,000 after buying an additional 736,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,402,000 after buying an additional 647,804 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,144,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,237,000 after acquiring an additional 551,300 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

