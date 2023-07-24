Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRF) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Treatt (OTCMKTS:TTTRF – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Treatt Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TTTRF opened at C$7.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.83. Treatt has a 12 month low of C$7.25 and a 12 month high of C$7.25.

About Treatt

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

