TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $106.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million. On average, analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $38.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.56. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $58.62.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at TriCo Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Koehnen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael W. Koehnen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $68,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 925.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $496,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 866,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 10.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 25,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.