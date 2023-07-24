Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on Triumph Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $778.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.60. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.11 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

