trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.93.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRVG shares. B. Riley started coverage on trivago in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of trivago in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. trivago has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $478.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that trivago will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth approximately $3,353,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of trivago by 99.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 750,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of trivago by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 207,167 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of trivago by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,121,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 55,417 shares during the period. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

