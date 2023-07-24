Truist Financial Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $254.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $254.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tesla from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.88.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $260.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a market cap of $824.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

