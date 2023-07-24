Truist Financial Boosts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $42.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul E. Burdiss acquired 20,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.42 per share, with a total value of $548,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,714,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 433.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,412,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,023 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,760,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $28,770,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

