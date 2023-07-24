Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TFC. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.82.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,557,000 after buying an additional 332,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,410,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $696,008,000 after buying an additional 1,614,219 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

