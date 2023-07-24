Truist Financial Trims Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Target Price to $42.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FUN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Cedar Fair from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.39. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $47.95.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $84.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.23 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

