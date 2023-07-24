Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TWO opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.50%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.38%.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $51,477.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 93,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,210.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $107,776.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $51,477.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 93,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,210.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $289,831 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

