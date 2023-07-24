UMB Financial (UMBF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect UMB Financial to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. UMB Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect UMB Financial to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMBF stock opened at $67.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.61. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.79.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UMBF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janine Davidson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.56 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,756.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in UMB Financial by 93.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Recommended Stories

