United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $76.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded United Airlines from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 16.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.