United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $93.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ UAL opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average is $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Airlines will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $351,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in United Airlines by 1,613.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,695,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,233 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,175,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 1,054.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,472,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

